12-year-old accused in mom’s murder

(KOBI) Police say a 12-year-old stabbed his mother and sister Tuesday morning, inside their Ashland, Oregon home. The boy is in custody, but police say the investigation is far from over.

“This is a real tragedy,” Chief Tighe O’Meara of the Ashland Police Department says, “and it’s going to affect a lot of people in a really profoundly negative way.”

When police arrived they found 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz dead, and her 16 year-old daughter alive, but seriously hurt.

Police say the 12-year-old son and brother of the victims stabbed them multiple times with a chef’s knife.

The boy is currently being held at a juvenile detention center and could be tried as an adult.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ifTORP