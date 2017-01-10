Why one man’s parking ticket went viral

(CNN) – A Michigan man’s parking ticket is going viral. It shows he got a ticket for warming up his car in his own driveway. But why?

“I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it. I was really surprised.” Taylor Trupiano says he’s still shaking his head over a parking ticket he got on his own property. The ticket for leaving the keys in the ignition with the motor running and no one around.

Trupiano says he was just doing something many people do during a Michigan winter, keeping his car warm. “I was in and out in probably about 7-8 minutes. So in that amount of time he ran up here, gave me the ticket and by the time I got out he was nowhere to be seen.”

He was so frustrated with the citation, he posted it on Facebook, where it racked up more than 2,000 comments and more than 6,000 shares. The ticket from the Roseville Police Department comes with a $128 fine.

There is no state law against leaving a car turned on and unattended, but in dozens of cities across Michigan, like Roseville, there are local ordinances.

Chief James Berlin says it’s to decrease car thefts. “We have five to ten cars stolen this way every winter. It’s dangerous, and of course it drives everyone’s insurance rates up. It drives our crime rates up.”

Many of these ordinances will allow you to use a remote start to heat up your car because the doors stay locked. The keys stay with you. Driving down this Roseville neighborhood, dozens of cars were idling, keys left in the ignition.

Trupiano says he plans to fight this ticket. Chief Berlin tells CNN they will not apologize and, in fact, he encourages his officers to enforce this law.

Chief Berlin said, “It’s common sense. We can’t warn everybody on every law there is. Common sense says you don’t leave your car running unattended.”

Consider this your warning.

