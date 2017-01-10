Why a big warm up is coming, and why it won’t last

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – These past three mornings have been frigid, with temperatures starting near or below zero. But we may get a big break from the cold this week.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest of the next few days. We have low pressure to our north, spinning counter-clockwise, and high pressure to our south spinning clockwise. The influences of both bring a southwest wind into New England, and that means warming temperatures.

Let’s take it day-by-day:

Later Tuesday, cold air gets pushed out as the winds drive-in increased warmth.

Wednesday is more of a transition day, as the cold air gets pushed north of us, with the mildest air still waiting to arrive.

Thursday, that mild air is on top of us, with southwest winds driving the temperatures up. Unfortunately, more cold air waits to our northwest.

Friday will be a transition between mild and cold, as the temperatures drop, but stay above average.

Temperatures chill back down to average as we head into the weekend.

For more details on the timing of these temperature changes, check out the latest 22News Storm Team 7 Day Forecast.