Westfield State University touts ranking of its online programs

BOSTON (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) – Westfield State University, which has been offering online courses since 2002, ranked in the top 15 percent of the latest “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs” evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, university officials said Tuesday.

According to the university, it currently offers more than 600 online courses through the fall, spring, winter and summer semesters.

Also, through the MassTransfer and Commonwealth Commitment programs, the university allows students who have completed an online associate degree from any community college in Massachusetts in one of six areas of study to transfer into the university’s online bachelor’s degree completion programs.

The university has made the U.S. News & World Report’s list each year since it was launched in 2012. List authors evaluated and scored 311 colleges and universities in four categories, according to Westfield State University.

UMass Amherst was tied for 24th on the list. Westfield State University ranked 45th.