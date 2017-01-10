VIDEO: Inside Massachusetts prison where inmates rioted

(NBC NEWS) – Massachusetts’ top public safety official said inmates had armed themselves and were prepared for “war.” It happened on Monday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, northwest of Boston.

Officials said it began as a fight between two gang members and escalated when 47 inmates refused to return to their cells. At one point, the decision was made to remove corrections officers from the unit to avoid further violence.

A state police response team later flooded the unit with pepper spray and the incident ended after about three-hours.

The facility is a maximum security prison which currently houses about one-thousand inmates. The prison remained on lockdown Tuesday.

