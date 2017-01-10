Two homes in Springfield to be condemned, families must leave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield families have to leave their homes after city inspectors found too many safety violations in the buildings where they live.

Apartments in two buildings in the Forest Park neighborhood had no smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, and electrical wiring violations. Police said both buildings pose a serious fire risk.

Springfield Police said the homes at 39 Forest Park Avenue and 49 Draper Street will both be condemned because of numerous code violations. Police said both properties are managed by “absentee landlords,” which neighbors say is pretty common.

Pedro Mateo of Springfield said, “Almost all of them, I’m telling you almost all of them. I told my girl we’re moving to a house now, I don’t want to live in buildings and that because it’s too much problems.”

Springfield Police said residents were given smoke detectors while the condemnation paperwork is being processed, but some neighbors complain just living near homes like these can be hazardous.

“A lot of people don’t use the professional licensed contractor to do the work. I was talking with my family, and we do some fire drills about that” said Rafael Pereira of Springfield.

A building inspector told 22News multi-family homes with four or more units are inspected more often, but those with fewer units are only inspected from time to time.

Springfield residents can report a code violation to the city here.