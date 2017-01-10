Turners Falls officials hope to begin demolition of burned-out mill soon

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls officials were in court on Tuesday asking for permission to demolish a burned out mill building. The town wasn’t able to get an immediate response from the judge in court, but they’re expecting an answer soon.

Town Administrator Steven Ellis told 22News the judge didn’t have enough time to make a decision on starting demolition of the former Railroad Salvage building. But Ellis said they expect that decision to be relayed to their attorney by Wednesday or Thursday.

A fire destroyed the building on the morning of New year’s Eve. Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellmann said what’s left of the structure is unstable and could collapse at any time. It’s a sentiment with which Montague Building Inspector David Jensen agreed. “The fire has done significant damage,” Jensen explained. “There’s no roof left. There’s free standing walls four stories high. Pretty shaky business; one of the worst I’ve seen.”

Ellis told 22News that the property owners, the Solutions Consulting Group, owes the town $50,000 dollars in taxes. The town is working to assume ownership of the property.

