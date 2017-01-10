Suspects arraigned in South Hadley home invasion, shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who allegedly shot another man during a marijuana sale at a South Hadley apartment has been arraigned on charges including home invasion and armed robbery.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Dupree Hinds, 30, of Chicopee was ordered on $500,000 cash bail following his arraignment at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

On November 26, Hinds and two other men- 19 year-old Robert VanHoy of Chicopee and 18 year-old Joseph Massa of Chester- allegedly arranged a marijuana sale at the victim’s Amherst Road home, and then robbed him. Carey says that during the course of the robbery, Hinds allegedly shot the victim.

The 29 year-old man, suffered serious injuries, from which he is still recovering. If Hinds makes bail, he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The complete listing of charges that Hinds faces is as follows:

Home invasion

Armed robbery with a gun

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm, as a person with three prior crimes of violence

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Conspiracy

Meanwhile, VanHoy was ordered held on $25,000 bail following his arraignment in superior court Friday on charges of:

Home invasion

Assault to rob with a firearm

Assault and battery with a firearm

3 firearm possession charges

The third defendant, Massa, will be arraigned this coming Friday.