Suspects arraigned in South Hadley home invasion, shooting

Dupree Hinds, Robert VanHoy, Joseph Massa indicted in connection to November incident on Amherst Rd.

By Published:
South Hadley Police Car

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who allegedly shot another man during a marijuana sale at a South Hadley apartment has been arraigned on charges including home invasion and armed robbery.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Dupree Hinds, 30, of Chicopee was ordered on $500,000 cash bail following his arraignment at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

South Hadley PD: 3 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting

On November 26, Hinds and two other men- 19 year-old Robert VanHoy of Chicopee and 18 year-old Joseph Massa of Chester- allegedly arranged a marijuana sale at the victim’s Amherst Road home, and then robbed him. Carey says that during the course of the robbery, Hinds allegedly shot the victim.

The 29 year-old man, suffered serious injuries, from which he is still recovering. If Hinds makes bail, he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The complete listing of charges that Hinds faces is as follows:

  • Home invasion
  • Armed robbery with a gun
  • Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm
  • Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm, as a person with three prior crimes of violence
  • Unlawful possession of ammunition
  • Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number
  • Conspiracy

Meanwhile, VanHoy was ordered held on $25,000 bail following his arraignment in superior court Friday on charges of:

  • Home invasion
  • Assault to rob with a firearm
  • Assault and battery with a firearm
  • 3 firearm possession charges

The third defendant, Massa, will be arraigned this coming Friday.

