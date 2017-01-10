Stretches for shoveling & snowblowing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  It’s shoveling season!  Back sprains and strains make up more than half of shoveling related injuries. Today, Pain Specialist Ginny Hamilton is here to show us some simple stretches we can do to prevent the aches and pains associated with shoveling.

Before shoveling:

  • Warm up your muscles
  • Breathe deeply 10 times
  • Side stretch for 3-5 seconds, 10x each side
  • Roll shoulders back and squeeze shoulder blades together, for 3-5 seconds, 10x each side

While shoveling:

  • Use your strength in your buttocks and upper back
  • Use your buttocks muscles by squatting to lift
  • Squeeze your shoulders together in back, elbows in

While snow-blowing:

  • Keep shoulders over hips, not pushing out in front of you
  • Take breaks to stretch your chest and forearm

After shoveling:

  • Side stretch for 30 – 60 seconds on each side
  • Stretch your forearms by gently pressing your fingers against the palm of the other hand for 3-5 seconds, 10x each side
  • Stretch gently, less is more!

