Storm brings down iconic tree

(KCRA/NBC News) California’s most famous tree has fallen victim to the weekend’s storms.

THE “Pioner Cabin Tree” in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, known for its drive-thru tunnel, fell Sunday.

The giant sequoia was among California’s most iconic tourist symbols.

Park rangers say the tree was first hollowed out in the 1880s to “compete” with Yosemite’s “Wawona” tunnel tree.

The weekend storm brought flooding and other damage to much of the state, dropping about four inches of rain on Northern California alone.

Source: http://bit.ly/2iY46HT