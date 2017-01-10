Storm brings down iconic tree

KCRA's Linda Mumma Published: Updated:
tree toppled
California's "Cabin Tree", made famous by it's drive-thru tunnel, fell during weekend storms.

(KCRA/NBC News) California’s most famous tree has fallen victim to the weekend’s storms.

THE “Pioner Cabin Tree” in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, known for its drive-thru tunnel, fell Sunday.

The giant sequoia was among California’s most iconic tourist symbols.

Park rangers say the tree was first hollowed out in the 1880s to “compete” with Yosemite’s “Wawona” tunnel tree.

The weekend storm brought flooding and other damage to much of the state, dropping about four inches of rain on Northern California alone.

Source: http://bit.ly/2iY46HT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s