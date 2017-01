SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black ice is being blamed for an accident on I-91 South in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daoust told 22News two vehicles crashed but are now in the breakdown lane, and traffic is moving through all lanes. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. going south, across from L-A Fitness.

Daoust warned drivers to be careful of black ice on the roadways.