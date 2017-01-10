State Police assist with robbery investigation in Sunderland

Call 413-665-7036 if you have any information

Armed robbery suspect wanted in Sunderland, Mass. (Image Courtesy: Sunderland Police Department)
SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a market in Sunderland, Monday night.

According to the Sunderland Police Facebook page, the department received a report of an armed robbery around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect walked into the store, demanded the money, and left.

Massachusetts State Police, local police departments, and police dog’s all assisted with searching for the suspect, who was described as a man and 5’6″-5’8″ tall. Police are investigating physical evidence that was left at the store, and video surveillance from the area.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call the Sunderland Police Department at 413-665-7036.

