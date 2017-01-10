Springfield Police Ordinance Unit issued nearly 13,000 violations in 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Ordinance Unit issued nearly 13,000 violations throughout the city in 2016, totaling more than $342,000 in fines.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the ordinance unit is made up of nine officers who deal with high-crime areas in particular. He said the unit talks to residents about neighborhood issues in efforts to clean up the city.

The record 12,943 violations dealt with quality-of-life issues including city ordinance, noise, and motor vehicle violations as well as things like graffiti and trash in yards. The same officers also enforce traffic violations, conduct escorts during funerals, make arrests, and take part in planning events to improve community-police relations.

