Springfield Christmas tree pick-up begins Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Springfield can place their Christmas trees on the curb for pick-up beginning Tuesday.

The Springfield Department of Public Works is reminding residents to put the trees out on their regular recycling day by 6:00 a.m. Tree pick-up will last until January 20.

Trees with lights, ornaments, tinsel or stands attached to them will not be picked up. The trees must be placed on their side on the curb with no plastic bag or box.

After January 20, Springfield residents can bring Christmas trees to the Bondi Island Landfill to get rid of them at no charge. The state fire marshal, however, has urged everyone to get rid of their trees as soon as possible to avoid fires.

Other communities around western Massachusetts are still offering disposal services:

Chicopee : Residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Chicopee Sanitary Landfill

: Residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Chicopee Sanitary Landfill Greenfield : Residents who receive curbside trash pickup can place Christmas trees curbside for no charge from January 2 to January 13. Christmas trees can be brought to the Transfer Station at no charge to residents; Non-residents can bring their trees to the Transfer Station for $10.

: Residents who receive curbside trash pickup can place Christmas trees curbside for no charge from January 2 to January 13. Christmas trees can be brought to the Transfer Station at no charge to residents; Non-residents can bring their trees to the Transfer Station for $10. Holyoke: Curbside pick-up sometime during the first two weeks of January; Trees will be collected on residents’ trash day.

Curbside pick-up sometime during the first two weeks of January; Trees will be collected on residents’ trash day. Northampton: Trees can be brought to Smith Vocational High School from 9AM-Noon January 7 and January 14.

Trees can be brought to Smith Vocational High School from 9AM-Noon January 7 and January 14. Pittsfield: Curbside pick-up offered on regular trash collection days. Residents may also bring their trees to Covanta Pittsfield for free disposal.

Curbside pick-up offered on regular trash collection days. Residents may also bring their trees to Covanta Pittsfield for free disposal. Springfield: Curbside pick-up from January 10 to January 20; After, residents may bring trees to the Bondi Island Landfill for free disposal.