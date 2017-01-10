South Hadley man stole car from aunt, ATM card from grandmother

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from South Hadley plead guilty in Hampshire Superior Court on Tuesday to several larceny charges.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Joseph M. Dziadek stole his aunt’s car and purse, which had a small amount of prescription pills. Then, he stole and used his elderly grandmother’s ATM card, while she was in a rehabilitation program, and withdrew about $10,000 from her bank account.

The judge sentenced Dziadek to 6 years in state prison, with 312 days credit for time already served, Carey said. He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Larceny over $250 from a person 60 or over

Credit card fraud over $250

Motor Vehicle larceny

Larceny of Drugs

Larceny under $250 from a person 60 or over

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony (2 counts)