South Hadley man stole car from aunt, ATM card from grandmother

Dziadek withdrew $10,000 from his grandmother’s account

By Published:
Judges Gavel

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from South Hadley plead guilty in Hampshire Superior Court on Tuesday to several larceny charges.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Joseph M. Dziadek stole his aunt’s car and purse, which had a small amount of prescription pills. Then, he stole and used his elderly grandmother’s ATM card, while she was in a rehabilitation program, and withdrew about $10,000 from her bank account.

The judge sentenced Dziadek to 6 years in state prison, with 312 days credit for time already served, Carey said. He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Larceny over $250 from a person 60 or over
  • Credit card fraud over $250
  • Motor Vehicle larceny
  • Larceny of Drugs
  • Larceny under $250 from a person 60 or over
  • Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony (2 counts)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s