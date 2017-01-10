So you want to start a new business?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If this new year has you inspired more than ever, and you’re looking to start a business but aren’t sure where to begin, we’ve got tips for you! Leadership Coach Dr. Grant Ingle and Life Coach Mary Lou Meddaugh from the Western Mass Coaching Alliance gave us tips on starting up a successful business.

Starting a successful small business:

  • Concentrate on one initiative at a time and do it well; you can’t be an expert at everything
  • Build a team of Trusted Advisors who you can rely on for support (accountant, coach, other professionals)
  • Make it easy for people to reach you; create a call to action on each page of website
  • Be clear about the value you are offering and believe in your service
  • Network; Ask for referrals; join organizations in your field of business

