Ravosa unhappy about choices for 3rd Connecticut casino site

Says his rejected East Hartford site would have been better for the state

David McKay
ravosa-east-hartford-casino-rendering
Artistic rendering of a proposed casino and hotel tower in East Hartford, proposed by former Springfield City Councilor Tony Ravosa.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A former Springfield City Councilor who proposed a site for a third Connecticut casino, says that state lawmakers really need to think about whether an East Windsor or Windsor Locks site is really in Connecticut’s best interest.

Developer Tony Ravosa had proposed to build a casino and hotel tower on the site of the former Showcase Cinemas off Interstate 84 in East Hartford. MMCT- a collaboration between the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, has instead chosen sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the proposed third casino, which is designed to prevent Connecticut residents from traveling to MGM’s resort under construction in Springfield.

Ravosa says that the Connecticut General Assembly really needs to take a closer look at the data and the information that is being presented to them by the tribes. He says that a Windsor Locks or East Windsor site may not receive the traffic that his site would have received. Ravosa said that the decision may be what is best for the casinos- interested in minimizing the impact to their existing resorts in southeastern Connecticut- but it is not what is best for the state.

Ravosa had served on the Springfield City Council decades ago. He now lives in the Hartford area.

In addition to Ravosa’s East Hartford site, other proposed locations for the third casino that had been rejected include Hartford and South Windsor.

