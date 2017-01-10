Police investigate threatening note found at Jewish Community Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Community Center in Springfield received a threatening note on Friday. After the note was found in the JCC’s wellness wing late Friday afternoon, JCC staff members immediately called the police who then began conducting an investigation.

Police determined there was little credibility to the threat. JCC Executive Director Michael Paysnick told 22News that the JCC takes any threat extremely seriously and has an established protocol in place to deal with these types of incidents. “We continue to be observant and make sure that we are following our protocols to ensure the safety of our staff members,” he said.

The JCC has enhanced security since the note was found. Paysnick told 22News that business is continuing as usual at the JCC, and the safety of their members remains their top priority.