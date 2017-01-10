Photos capture some of newborn’s final moments

(CNN) – These are photographs of what look to be a healthy baby boy. Born with ten tiny toes and fingers and big blue eyes, but pictures don’t always tell the whole story.

Lyndsay Brentlinger and her husband Matthew had their twins on December 17th.

A daughter Reagan and a son William, but at the 23rd week of her pregnancy, doctors told her, her son would be a still-born, “With twins you have frequent ultrasounds, so when they looked again they said we just see something abnormal with the heart and sent me to maternal fetal medicine. Initially the maternal fetal medicine doctors said he won’t make it to birth.”

Instead their baby boy came home and this family of four cherished more than a week together, “He looked great, he was doing wonderful and he actually lasted 11 days, so we had 11 days with both of our babies.”

Lindsey Brown, a professional photographer from whitehouse, heard about the family’s limited time together and squeezed in a last-minute newborn session, “Pictures are just memories and I know how much people cherish them, so I was really glad I was able to do that for them.”

“They are treasures. I don’t know how to express how appreciative I am of the pictures. I cried the first time I looked at them. I still cry sometimes. They are beautiful and he is beautiful and in some of them you can see he is wide awake with his big beautiful eyes. It’s something we will definitely cherish.”

The brief moment, when this family of three was a family of four, captured forever in photographs.

William passed away in his mother’s arms seven days after those photos were taken.

Lindsey Brown says she hopes to eventually donate more time to offer sessions for families going through similar situations.