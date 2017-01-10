Northampton receives funding for affordable housing project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration announced on Tuesday millions of dollars in funding for an affordable housing complex in Northampton. The project is planned for the former Northampton Lumber Yard property on Pleasant Street.

The Governor’s office said funding will come from low-income housing tax credits, rental housing subsidies and other state funds. The plan includes developing 55 units of affordable family housing and retail space in the downtown area

“We are strengthening cities and towns across the Commonwealth, by partnering with local stakeholders to deliver on their unique visions for community development,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The tools we are bringing to bear in Northampton, in public infrastructure and affordable housing funding, will allow this city to create a dynamic new entrance to its downtown, while opening up new housing options for families.”

“Northampton has displayed a remarkable level of collaboration and partnership to craft its Pleasant Street corridor master plan, and we are pleased to partner with the city to help deliver on that plan’s promise,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We are growing strong regional economies, by empowering communities to pursue long-term planning, and then providing them with the necessary resources to reach their goals for economic growth and new housing development.”

Some local business owners told 22News they’re worried parking will be a problem. The owner of Harold’s Garage, Michael Willard, said, “Well it’s going to affect everybody. All these store fronts across the street. People aren’t gonna spend how long looking for a parking place, they’ll just go back to the malls like they always do.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Department of Housing and Community Development awarded the project $1.79 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits and $3.3 million in direct rental housing subsidies.

Construction could start as soon as September of 2017.