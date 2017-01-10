Mediterranean diet may boost brain volume

Kim Hutcherson, CNN Published: Updated:
Photo: Thinkstock
Photo: Thinkstock

(CNN) – Research is uncovering new benefits that may come along with a Mediterranean diet.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh say it appears linked to the preservation of brain health in older people.

The Mediterranean diet includes lots of plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, grains, beans and olive oil and moderate amounts of seafood and wine.

It relies on herbs for flavor instead of salt, poultry and dairy is eaten sparingly, and red meat and sweets are avoided.

Researchers found that people who ate this way retained more brain volume as they got older compared to those who didn’t.

The study’s leader said it adds to a growing body of research showing the protective effects of the Mediterranean diet against normal cognitive decline, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, but the authors say more research is needed to confirm the link.

This style of eating is also good for your heart, reduces bad cholesterol and is associated with a reduced incidence of cancer, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, and a reduced risk of breast cancer.

Copyright CNN 2017

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s