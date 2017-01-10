Pittsfield man who admitted stabbing in letter sentenced to prison

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to six years in prison after admitting he stabbed his pregnant girlfriend.

The Berkshire Eagle reports 27-year-old Richard Martel, of Pittsfield, sent a letter to the Berkshire district attorney’s office explaining he intentionally stabbed his girlfriend in February. He wrote that he meant to permanently scar the victim and the act was premeditated.

Martel originally told police he blacked out during the crime. The victim suffered wounds to her back and cuts on her arm.

Martel has been in police custody since March. He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com