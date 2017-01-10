Legal pot raises questions about traveling with marijuana

(WWLP) – Massachusetts’ new marijuana laws have people wondering not only where they can smoke it, but where they can travel with it. This past November, Massachusetts made marijuana legal for recreational use, but also bringing up a lot of new questions.

Anyone who is 21 or older can now legally have up to ten ounces of marijuana at home. You can carry up to an ounce of marijuana on your person. But this is a state law, and not recognized by federal authorities and carries no weight in other states. So if you do go across the state line, you could be facing fines or jail time based on that state’s laws.

When it comes to airports or bringing marijuana on a plane, you are entering a building which has regulations prohibiting marijuana, whether it be recreational or medical, and where federal laws are enforced.

“Personally I do not smoke,” Hartford resident Jordan Knight said. “I mean, if you’re going to a place where it’s legalized, you should be able to. If you go to a place where it’s not legalized, than obviously no. It just depends on where your going and the rules and regulations there.”

You also cannot mail marijuana because, once again, you are going through federal jurisdiction. You can learn more about the rules and regulations surrounding Massachusetts Marijuana Laws here.