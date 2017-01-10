Hostage situation over at Alabama credit union; suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A hostage situation at a credit union near the campus of the University of Alabama has been resolved, and one person has been taken into custody.

The incident was reported at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa. It started at 8:30 a.m. local time, before the bank opened.

It is reported that one armed suspect had been inside. The FBI was called in, and a negotiator was there assisting.

More than two hours into the hostage situation, police said that a man was in custody.

22News’ sister station WIAT-TV has a crew there, and will bring you more information as we receive it.