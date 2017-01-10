Hadley residents approve upgrades to fire station & senior center

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners in the Town of Hadley will have higher property tax bills after Tuesday night’s special town election.

Hadley Town Clerk Jessica Spanknebel told 22News voters approved all nine questions on the ballot. She said voter turnout was 28 percent. Voters approved borrowing for a variety of town services and upgrades, including a new fire department sub-station and a new senior center.

David Sokol of Hadley said, “The building of a new senior center, I think a lot of people are interested in, and I think it’s something whose time has come for our town.”

Voter-passage of the ballot questions allows the town to increase property taxes beyond the legal 2.5 percent cap on annual increases; the fire station and senior center alone total more than $8-million. Spanknebel said part of the increase will be off-set by paying off some debt.