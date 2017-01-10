Former Ring Nursing Home to be torn down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield nursing home that has sat vacant and in disrepair for many years, will soon be torn down.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials will announce details of the demolition more than $420,000 demolition of the former Ring Nursing Home at 22 Ridgewood Place Tuesday afternoon.

The City foreclosed on the property for unpaid taxes back in 2007- by which time the nursing home had long been abandoned. Since taking it over, the City has tried to find other uses for the property, including schools and facilities for the sheriff’s department, but all of these plans have been rejected due to the building’s poor condition, and the fact that it is in the middle of a residential neighborhood. (Another former Ring Nursing Home facility on Mill Street is the site of the sheriff’s department’s new Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center).

The Massachusetts Historical Commission notes that the building is located within the Ridgewood Historic District, but as it was built in 1964, it is not considered to be a “contributing building” to the district, and the demolition can go forward.

The total cost of the demolition stands at $423,379, which includes asbestos and hazardous materials removal. A portion of the cost is being paid for with a $50,000 grant from the private Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation and the Attorney General’s Abandoned Housing Initiative Fund. Other funding comes from federal tax money, and City demolition bond funding.

