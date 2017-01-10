Firefighters put out Granby house fire Monday night

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A late night house fire in Granby Monday has forced a man and his pets from their home.

Granby Police Sgt. Kevin O’Grady told 22News the Granby Fire and Police Departments were called to the home at 22 Lyn Drive around 10:15 p.m. The South Hadley Fire Department was also called in for assistance.

When firemen got there, the homeowner was outside already and told them he and his pets made it out safely. No one else was home at the time of the fire.

Granby Police Sgt. Steve Marion said the man found somewhere else to stay for the night. The cause of the fire is now being investigated.