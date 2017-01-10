FBI prepares for presidential inauguration

(CNN) – Inauguration day is less than two weeks away, and the FBI is demonstrating that they will be prepared for anything that day.

In DC, FBI special agents giving a “show and tell” of equipment that could be critical in the event of a security incident during inauguration. A device to dismantle a suspicious package like a backpack, a robot to scan areas that may not be safe for people, and gas masks in the event of a chemical or biological attack.

The teams and their gear can be activated with a quick call from secret service or field commanders.

“It’s very rapid. If they make a request of us we can move an asset near instantaneously.”

Attendance for Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013 was estimated at around a million people.

While law enforcement officials don’t know exactly what to expect next week, turnout is sure to be big. “We know that it’s coming so we actually have the ability to prepare a little bit more and have that ability to cross all the t’s and dot the i’s.” On the mall, some differing opinions on whether the events will be free of any incidents.

Rob Beeler of Indianapolis expects strong emotions but no violence. “Some people are upset but when they get here i think people will behave themselves. I hope.”