Father in dead babies case seeks dismissal of abuse charges

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Lawyers for a man who lived in the same Massachusetts home in which the remains of three babies were found have asked a judge to dismiss child abuse charges against their client.

Ramon Rivera, who also goes by Raymond, is charged in connection with two of the four living children found in the squalid Blackstone home in 2014.

Authorities say the children — ages 3 years and 5 months at the time — were severely neglected.

The Milford Daily News reports that his lawyer told a judge Monday that Rivera never had “care and custody” of the children. They said Rivera’s girlfriend and the mother, Erika Murray, continually lied to him about the children and said they were not his.

DNA testing confirmed Rivera’s paternity.

The judge didn’t rule.

