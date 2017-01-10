Coldest days in January might not be to bad this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter is here, and we are quickly approaching the coldest time of the year. 22News is working for you with why this season might be different.

Well good news is if your already sick of the cold weather, relief is on the way. And we are talking about a major warm up for January.

Most western Massachusetts residents are looking forward to a warm-up after arctic air pushed in over this past weekend.

By Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and by Thusday high temperatures are forecasted in the lower 50s. Western Massachusetts even has a chance of tying the record high temperature on Thursday which is 52 degrees set just last year. It’s a warm relief as people prepare for the year’s winter chill.

January 13th to the 19th is usually the coldest time of the year with highs in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the lower teens.

After January 19th we will begin to add degrees on to both our high and low temperature.

One resident enjoyed the slightly warmer air today and went for a walk in Forest Park in Springfield. He is looking forward to the warmer air. Forest White, from Springfield, told 22News, “I feel like its a welcome change these last few days have been brutally cold, and I think today is half as cold as it has been these last couple days.”

By Thursday we will be feeling more like late Fall than winter. Looking into the rest of January, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures on the way. The mild weather will be short lived but it doesn’t look like we will be feeling 20s the next couple of days.