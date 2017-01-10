Clemson tops Alabama 35-31 to claim national championship

(WSPA) – Sports Illustrated will feature the 2017 National Champions the Clemson Tigers.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is spotlighted on the cover with the headline “How Great Was That? Clemson Climbs the Mountain (All it Took was a College Football Classic).”
The magazine is scheduled to come out on Thursday January 12 so if you want one, you better move fast before they are all gone.
