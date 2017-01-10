City council to apply for a grant for new Springfield library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Springfield City Council is looking into the possibility of a new library in east forest park, land near Dryden Memorial school has already been approved by city council as a spot for the new library.

Monday night numbers were presented to city council, currently plans have the library costing $9.5 million dollars, they’re hoping a grant from the state would help cover some of the cost.

“This area was devastated during the tornado, many homes were lost and one of the overwhelming thoughts from the people of this area was to get a new library to replace this one behind me,” said Springfield City Councilor Tim Allen.

Councilor Tim Rooke however told 22News he’s thinks these plans could be consolidated for a more cost friendly library. “Plans are, they haven’t been confirmed or approved yet, is a 16,800 square foot facility at a cost of about 10 million dollars and then to me seemed a lot richer than I think a library should cost with tax payers money,” said Rooke.

An issue the library branches in Springfield face is funding for staffing, in east forest park the current library is only open for more than 4 hours on two days.

“We don’t have the space we don’t have the capabilities to provide all the modern conveniences that a library should be able to offer in these day,” said Linda Grodofsky, Supervisor of the East Forest Park Library.

In two weeks city council will apply for the state grant, they won’t here back on how much funding they’ll receive until 6 months from now.