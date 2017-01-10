CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A delicious treat that will please anyone with a sweet tooth! Michael Kachadoorian, Author of Baking Naturally, showed us how to make Chocolate Layer Bars.

Chocolate Layer Bars

12 ounces fair-trade semisweet chocolate chunks

8 ounces of rBGH-free cream cheese

2/3 cup evaporated milk

3 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup raw, chopped walnuts (optional)

1 ½ cup granulated pure cane sugar

1 tablespoon aluminum-free baking powder

2 large eggs

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

Preheat oven to 370º Fahrenheit. Butter a 9×13 baking dish, set aside.

In a medium saucepan over a low flame, combine chocolate chunks, cream cheese, and evaporated milk. Stir constantly until melted, fully combined, and smooth. Remove pan from heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the vanilla extract and all of the walnuts, if using. Mix well. Set aside.

In sand mixer with paddle attachment, add sugar, remaining 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, baking powder, eggs, flour, salt, and butter. Mix until combined and resembles coarse crumbs-batter will be slightly moist.

Press half the crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish and spread with reserved chocolate mixture. Drop the remaining half of the crumb mixture in chunks over the filling.

Bake for 35-40 minutes until set. Remove and let cool. Cut into desired sizes and serve.

Yields: 12-15