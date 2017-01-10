Chicopee firefighters training for ice rescues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold temperatures have more people out on the ice to enjoy skating, ice fishing, and other activities. But with the popularity of activities comes the risk that some people may fall through thin ice. With that in mind, members of the Chicopee Fire Department participated in ice rescue training Tuesday morning.

The department conducts the training every year at the pond located at Chicopee Memorial State Park. Firefighters put on thick wet suits and head to a hole in the ice, while they await rescue by other members of the department. The suit insulates the firefighters from the cold water, but of course, in a real-life situation, the victim of a fall through the ice almost certainly will not be so protected.

When there is a victim in the water, a firefighter will bring out a rope and tie it onto the victim. Another firefighter gets into the icy water to help secure the victim, and they are both pulled out.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei attended Tuesday’s training, and will give you an up-close look at the process tonight on 22News at 6:00.