Chicopee Fire Department Training For Ice Safety

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Fire Department performed their annual ice safety training today. 22News was there when firefighters plunged into the icy, cold water.

No doubt that water is frigid but they wear these thick, waterproof suits that doesn’t let the icy water in. The Chicopee Fire Department make it a point every year to train their rookie firefighters as well as their vets, on safely getting people out of icy waters. Even though the Chicopee Fire Department suggest that no ice is safe to go out on, they still need to be prepared and ready for anything.

Matthew Zabok, a Firefighter at the Chicopee Fire Department, told 22News, “Its a skill you can easily forget because there is only a certain amount of time you can do this all year its good to get everyone into the suit down there.”

First they drilled a hole into the ice. One firefighter played the victim while the other firefighter helped them out. Together, they held onto the rope while other firefighters stayed off of the ice to help pull them out.

Unfortunately ice accidents happen each year. That’s why its important for the fire department to have an annual refresher course on their training.