Bomb threat at State Office Building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bomb threat that was made on Monday caused the evacuation of the Massachusetts State Office Building on Tuesday.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the threat was left as a telephone voicemail message to the building at 436 Dwight Street.

According to Leger the message was apparently left on Monday, but was not discovered until Tuesday.

The building has been cleared as a precaution.

