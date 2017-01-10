Apple’s iPhone is 10 years old this week

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Monday marked the 10th anniversary of Apple’s revolutionary iPhone.

More than 1 billion iPhones have been sold since 2007. You see them everywhere.

“I remember back when I was younger I wanted to go outside and play, and now its where’s my tablet, where my iPhone, where’s my smartphone,” said John Mogilka of Goshen.

Millions of apps have been created for smartphones, some even enable your mobile device to talk back to you. Whether its using apps to communicate with family and friends, shopping online, or even trying to get somewhere driving, many people use the iPhone and other smartphones everyday.

“Just about everything social media texting, everything you do in life pretty much involves the phone at this point,” said Tyler Charboneau of Turners Falls. “There’s not one thing that doesn’t involve an iPhone.”

Police departments like the one in Greenfield, also have benefited with the smartphone technology.

“We able to find missing people a lot quicker. we can ping their phones and get their GPS locations much quicker than we used too in the past,” said Lt. William Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department.

Lt. Gordon told 22News many of their younger officers use maps applications to get to locations quickly. Gordon said his officers have pulled over drivers for texting and driving and even watching movies and television programs.