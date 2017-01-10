Agawam teen asks Khloe Kardashian to prom

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Twitter profile David LeCours from Agawam, Mass., a Kardashian/Jenner enthusiast received a tweet reply from Khole Kardashian after he posted a video on January 7th asking “@kholekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?”

David LeCours’ tweet has 3,169 likes and almost 700 retweets.

Khloe Kardashian responded to David LeCours’ tweet with two reply’s the same day.

David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won’t know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!!

you made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?!

Since then, David LeCours’ twitter account has numerous tweets from stories and interviews about his video. Tell us what you think: Do you think Khloe will go to prom with David?

