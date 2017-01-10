A healthier take on meatloaf

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Meatloaf isn’t a traditionally unhealthy food, but we learned how to make it completely guilt free! Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how.

Meatloaf

chefbill.com

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 cup evaporated milk (evaporated skim okay too)

1 16 oz jar mild salsa

2 pounds ground meat (all beef, beef and pork, chicken or turkey, or any combination that you like)

2 eggs, lightly beaten (egg beaters okay)

1/2 cup parmesan or Romano cheese

Set aside a 9″X13″ baking dish, or a loaf pan, or a cast iron skillet

Preheat the oven to 350°

1. Heat a large skillet over a medium heat. Add the oil, and then add the pepper and onions, and sauté for 10-15 minutes, or until they are cooked through. Add the garlic, and cook for 1 more minute, and remove from heat.

2. In a large bowl, combine ½ cup of the salsa (set the remainder aside) and all of the remaining ingredients, with the cooked vegetables.

3. Place it in the 9″x13″ , and/or put it into a bread-loaf pan. Spread the remaining salsa over the top of the meatloaf.

4. Bake uncovered at 350° for 45-60 minutes or until done. The internal temperature should be 160°

Yield: Approximately 6-8 servings

NOTES:

If you have a cast iron skillet, you can sauté the veg and cook the meatloaf all in this one pan.

To test the flavor of the meatloaf before you cook it, preheat a small skillet, and add a teaspoon of olive oil. Then, sauté a small amount (1 or 2 tablespoons) of the meatloaf mixture until it’s cooked through, approximately 2-4 minutes. Taste this once it’s cooked, and adjust the meatloaf’s seasoning as needed.

There are many types of ground meat that work well with this recipe. If you are using ground chicken or turkey, try to use dark meat for at least half of the recipe. This will help keep the meatloaf moist.

The amount of seasonings you use might vary, as it’s often hard to get exactly 2 pounds of meat. Sometimes there’s a bit more weight. This is why testing a sample of the meatloaf in the skillet will give you the flavor that you’d like.

If the meatloaf seems a bit dry before you cook it, add a bit more evaporated milk to the mixture.

If you are a bit short of time, press the meatloaf flatter into the pan before you cook it. This way, it will cook faster, as it won’t be as dense.