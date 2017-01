SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 91 southbound, due to a five-car accident near the Longmeadow Curve.

Massachusetts State Trooper David Vincent told 22News that black ice may be to blame, as was the cause of an accident earlier in the morning on I-91 south in Springfield.

The cars were in the left lane of the highway.

