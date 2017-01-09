Ware home invasion suspect ordered held in jail

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Warren resident is being held without the right to bail, after he allegedly forced his way into a 78 year-old woman’s home, threatened her with a knife, and robbed her.
Kyle Decell was arraigned Thursday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, in connection to a home invasion Wednesday in Ware.
Ware Police Chief Kenneth Kovitch told 22News that a masked suspect came into the home on Malboeuf Road, and held the elderly woman to the floor at knifepoint, before stealing jewelry and cash. Police arrested the suspect a short time later on West Warren Road.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Decell faces the following charges:
- Armed and masked robbery
- Home invasion
- Armed assault in a dwelling
- Armed assault to rob a person 65 or older
- Assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 years old
- Witness intimidation
Carey said Decell is due back in court Wednesday to determine whether he should be allowed bail, or whether he is too dangerous and must remain in jail.