Ware home invasion suspect ordered held in jail

Kyle Decell charged with armed assault to rob, home invasion, witness intimidation

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Warren resident is being held without the right to bail, after he allegedly forced his way into a 78 year-old woman’s home, threatened her with a knife, and robbed her.

Kyle Decell was arraigned Thursday at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, in connection to a home invasion Wednesday in Ware.

Ware Police Chief Kenneth Kovitch told 22News that a masked suspect came into the home on Malboeuf Road, and held the elderly woman to the floor at knifepoint, before stealing jewelry and cash. Police arrested the suspect a short time later on West Warren Road.

Suspect arrested following armed home invasion in Ware

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Decell faces the following charges:

  • Armed and masked robbery
  • Home invasion
  • Armed assault in a dwelling
  • Armed assault to rob a person 65 or older
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 years old
  • Witness intimidation

Carey said Decell is due back in court Wednesday to determine whether he should be allowed bail, or whether he is too dangerous and must remain in jail.

