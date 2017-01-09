The CW picks up seven current series for 2017-18 Season

The CW Springfield Published:
Legends of Tomorrow Crossover Event
Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, David Ramsey as John Diggle and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

PASADENA, Cali. (CW) – The CW Network has given early renewals to seven of its primetime series for the 2017-2018 season. The announcement was made today during the network’s session at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” said Pedowitz. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

The series being ordered for the 2017-2018 season include ARROW (Season 6), CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season 3), DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 3), THE FLASH (Season 4), JANE THE VIRGIN (Season 4), SUPERGIRL (Season 3), and SUPERNATURAL (Season 13). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

