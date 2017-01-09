Teachers, parents protest Amherst school project rejection

Proposal to combine two elementary schools last month failed in town meeting vote

By and Published: Updated:
amherst-new-elementary-school
Artistic rendering of the new proposed elementary school that would replace the Wildwood and Fort River Elementary Schools.

AMHERST (WWLP) – Dozens of teachers and parents demonstrated at Amherst Town Hall on Monday night, hoping to revive a failed project that would combine the Wildwood Elementary School and Fort River Elementary School.

Both schools have leaks, mold and don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In November, residents approved a ballot question to construct a new school that would replace and combine the existing two, but the measure failed in a town meeting vote.

Last month, a petition was started, calling for a re-vote. According to a news release sent to 22News by Johanna Neumann, a Fort River parent, 147 teachers and staff who work in Amherst schools, signed the petition and approve the proposal for the two elementary schools.

“As educators who want the healthiest and most conducive learning environment for our students, we urge Town Meeting to vote yes for new schools,” said Tim Austin, a 6th grade teacher at Fort River.

Wildwood Elementary School teacher Kristen Roeder told 22News the unsanitary conditions are distractions to students; “There’s no need to wait 10 years. The problems exist now. We’ve already got a really good plan underway, so many teachers support it, the town voted for it. Why not?”

“Over the past month, I have learned that a majority of teachers at Wildwood and Fort River support the project and that Amherst will have to go back to square one when it comes to pursuing state funding for a different proposal,” said Chris Riddle, a town meeting member from Precinct two who abstained from the first vote. “Given this new information, I hope my fellow town meeting members join me in voting yes on January 30th to secure this new school building for our town.”

If approved, the town would pay for half the $67-million project; the other half would come from the state.

Below is a list of everyone who signed the petition:

