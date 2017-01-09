Suspected heroin dealers arrested; alleged customer charged with assaulting cop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect charged in connection to a drug investigation slammed into a police cruiser and threw more than a dozen bags of heroin out of his car window, a Springfield police spokesperson says.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, John Delaney McGrady, 40, who has addresses in Agawam and Enfield, Connecticut, has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and possession of heroin. Two other men, Stephen Warrick, 47, and Tavan Tanzil Amiss, 21, both of Springfield, were also arrested in connection to the investigation, which involved raids on two properties on Greene Street in the city’s Old Hill neighborhood.

Delaney says that the department received numerous complaints from neighbors about “constant” drug dealing on Greene Street. Narcotics detectives began investigating alleged heroin sales coming from 58 and 76 Greene Street, and obtained search warrants for both properties. Before police moved in to raid the buildings on Thursday afternoon, however, Delaney says that officers saw McGrady buy 20 bags of heroin from Warrick and Amiss. He says that police tried to pull McGrady over, because they had information that he and the van he was driving may have been connected to a robbery in Chicopee.

Delaney says that McGrady would not stop, and officers chased him to a parking lot on Maple Street, where McGrady smashed into a police cruiser. He also allegedly threw the 20 bags of heroin, labeled “Sweet Dreams,” out of his window. Police later recovered the discarded heroin.

McGrady was arrested on the following charges:

Meanwhile, another group of officers arrested Warrick and Amiss at a store on Eastern Avenue, where bags of the same “Sweet Dreams” heroin were found on their persons. The two Greene Street properties were then searched, which Delaney says resulted in the discovery of 131 additional bags of “Sweet Dreams” heroin, a package of powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $5,600 in cash.

Warrick and Amiss face the following charges: