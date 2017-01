SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were able to quickly put out a bedroom fire, Monday afternoon, in the city’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the department was called to 37-39 Dunmoreland Street around 3:40 p.m. He said the fire started in the front bedroom, on the third floor.

The three people living in the apartment will not be able to go home Monday night, Leger said. No word yet on how the fire started.

