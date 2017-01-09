Springfield City Council introduced two new commitees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council created two committees to help improve the public relationship with the police, as well as MGM Springfield.

The first is the “Police and Community Relations Committee”, which is tasked with making recommendations on how the City of Springfield can improve the relationship between police and the Springfield community. This committee will be made up of City Council members, as well as Springfield residents.

The other committee will be the “Casino Oversight Committee”, which is assigned to make sure the MGM Springfield is meeting or exceeding what they promised in the host committee agreement.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos hopes the committee will help the casino bring more economic development to the area; “I think MGM Casino is going to be attracting new businesses and there will be a lot of spin-offs from that $1 million project so I would like to see that begin to happen now.”

Five Springfield City Council members will sit on the Casino Oversight Committee.