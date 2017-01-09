Santiago makes first court appearance

(NBC News) The man accused of killing five people and injuring six others Friday at Florida’s Ft. Lauderdale Airport made his first court appearance Monday.
Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago was told he could face the death penalty if convicted.
The 26-year old is facing federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
In November Santiago told the FBI the government was controlling his mind, making him watch ISIS videos. He was put on a watch for mental illness and his gun was taken away.
Santiago’s brother says it was a call for help, and the government failed him.
“When they heard that, they sent him to the security hospital. And you know, but only for four days. Four days? You know nobody changes his mind in four days,” Brian Santiago said.
