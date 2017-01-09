Santiago makes first court appearance

(NBC News) The man accused of killing five people and injuring six others Friday at Florida’s Ft. Lauderdale Airport made his first court appearance Monday.

Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago was told he could face the death penalty if convicted.

The 26-year old is facing federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

In November Santiago told the FBI the government was controlling his mind, making him watch ISIS videos. He was put on a watch for mental illness and his gun was taken away.

Santiago’s brother says it was a call for help, and the government failed him.

“When they heard that, they sent him to the security hospital. And you know, but only for four days. Four days? You know nobody changes his mind in four days,” Brian Santiago said.

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This undated photo provided by Cat Doyle at the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration shows Olga Woltering of Marietta, Ga. The devout Catholic woman who lived in Georgia was among those killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport shooting on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Tim Woltering/Cat Doyle of Catholic Church of the Transfiguration via AP) This undated photo provided by Julia Dwyer on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 shows her friends, Ann Andres and her husband, Terry, of Virginia Beach, Va. Terry, 62, was killed in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The couple had flown to Florida to go on a Caribbean cruise. Both would have celebrated their birthdays on the trip. (Julia Dwyer via AP) Terry Andres, 53 from Virginia Beach, Va., was the first victim identified after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Passengers are shown on the tarmac outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Law enforcement personnel arrive in an armored car outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) People leave a garage area with their hands up in the air outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) People run on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Police officers stand on the perimeter road along the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Police officers stand on the perimeter road along the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel briefs the media following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Twitter/Broward County Sheriff's Office) Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel briefs the media following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Twitter/Broward County Sheriff's Office) People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, officials said. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)