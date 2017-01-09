CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What is a delicious recipe that includes salmon, veggies, and other delicious ingredients? Salmon cakes! Matt Sunderland with Mothership Gourmet showed us how to make a delectable salmon cakes recipe!
Salmon Cakes Ingredients:
- 1 Lb. Cooked Salmon
- 1 Large Egg
- ½ Cup Mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- ½ Lemon Juiced
- ½ Red Bell Pepper Diced Small
- 2 Scallions Sliced Small
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Cilantro
- 1 Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
- Salt & Black Pepper To Taste
- Olive Oil To Cook With
- 8 Lemon Wedges
Directions:
- Place cooked salmon in large mixing bowl
- Add all ingredients
- Mix carefully, breaking up salmon into medium pieces, and distributing ingredients evenly
- Cover bowl and chill for a couple hours
- Form 8 equal sized cakes
- Heat a large Skillet and add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan
- Fry 3-4 minutes each side, until browned and cooked through
- Serve with lemon wedges