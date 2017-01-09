Salmon cakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What is a delicious recipe that includes salmon, veggies, and other delicious ingredients? Salmon cakes! Matt Sunderland with Mothership Gourmet showed us how to make a delectable salmon cakes recipe!

Salmon Cakes Ingredients:

  • 1 Lb. Cooked Salmon
  • 1 Large Egg
  • ½ Cup Mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • ½ Lemon Juiced
  • ½ Red Bell Pepper Diced Small
  • 2 Scallions Sliced Small
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Cilantro
  • 1 Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
  • Salt & Black Pepper To Taste
  • Olive Oil To Cook With
  • 8 Lemon Wedges

Directions:

  • Place cooked salmon in large mixing bowl
  • Add all ingredients
  • Mix carefully, breaking up salmon into medium pieces, and distributing ingredients evenly
  • Cover bowl and chill for a couple hours
  • Form 8 equal sized cakes
  • Heat a large Skillet and add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan
  • Fry 3-4 minutes each side, until browned and cooked through
  • Serve with lemon wedges

