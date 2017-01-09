Road closures in Springfield due to demolition work on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced several road closures on Monday that will take place overnight in the City of Springfield.

On January 9th and 10th, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, West Columbus Avenue between I-291 and Gridiron Street will be closed. Also, portions of Clinton Street and Liberty Street between East and West Columbus Avenues will be closed at the same time.

These road closures are due to the demolition work on the I-91 Viaduct overhead, according to MassDOT. The roads will reopened during daytime hours, and people will be allowed to access the businesses in the area.

MassDOT has set up the following detours will be in place during the closures:

Traffic on Temporary Exit 7-6 from I-91 South, or from Route 20 West/Birnie Avenue, should take the on-ramp to I-291 East and take Exit 2 for Chestnut Street. Turn right on Chestnut Street, turn right on Liberty Street, then turn left on Dwight Street. Turn right on State Street and continue onto West Columbus Avenue.

Traffic on East Columbus Avenue destined for travel southbound should take Emery Street and turn right on Main Street. Turn left on Liberty Street, then turn left on Dwight Street. Turn right on State Street and continue onto West Columbus Avenue.

MassDOT also stated that Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East will be closed overnight, on the same days and times, so the contractor can do barrier work.

The following detours will be in place:

To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East from I-91 North: Take Exit 10 for Main Street/Route 116. Turn right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then turn left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right to access I-291 East/Route 20 East.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead before traveling through these areas, and use caution.