Riverdale – Stranger Trailer

(CW) – Not every story is as it seems. Riverdale premieres Thursday, January 26 on The CW Springfield!

About Riverdale:

As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom — and nothing feels the same. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad’s footsteps—despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Which means Archie doesn’t have anyone who will mentor him — certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats. Read More >>

Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>

Connect with Riverdale Online:

Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale

Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale

Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/